Monahans kindergarten temporarily closing due to COVID-19

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - A school in Monahans is temporarily closing due to COVID-19.

Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD announced Tuesday that George Cullender Kindergarten will be closed from Wednesday, September 1 until Monday, September 6. Classes will resume on Tuesday.

The district says the decision was made due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and exposure.

“Your student’s health and safety are our top priority and we appreciate your understanding during this time. Teachers and staff will be on campus and will communicate with your students via Class Dojo each day,” stated the district in a release.

