Midland Lowe’s creates tribute honoring fallen soldiers

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Lowe’s in Midland has created a tribute to honor the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in an attack in Afghanistan last week.

The tribute features chairs for each of the fallen with their names on them. There’s also a display with a kneeling soldier and the flags for the military branches, as well as the American flag.

“It’s great to be part of a community like Midland who’s behind our military and supports things of this nature...There’s never enough thank you and gratitude that can be given to these people for the ultimate sacrifice,” said Kenny Staley, the store’s manager.

If you’d like to stop by and pay respects, you can find the tribute in front of the Lowe’s in Midland.

