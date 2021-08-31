Advertisement

Midland Lowe’s creates tribute honoring fallen soldiers

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Lowe’s in Midland has created a tribute to honor the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in an attack in Afghanistan last week.

The tribute features chairs for each of the fallen with their names on them. There’s also a display with a kneeling soldier and the flags for the military branches, as well as the American flag.

“It’s great to be part of a community like Midland who’s behind our military and supports things of this nature...There’s never enough thank you and gratitude that can be given to these people for the ultimate sacrifice,” said Kenny Staley, the store’s manager.

If you’d like to stop by and pay respects, you can find the tribute in front of the Lowe’s in Midland.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas hospitals say they've lost many nurses and other staffers to burnout from the COVID-19...
The state’s sending thousands of health care workers to Texas hospitals amid a new COVID-19 surge. Will it be enough?
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
One arrest was made.
Man arrested following standoff in Odessa
Five COVID-19 related deaths reported in Midland over the weekend
Special Report: West Texas Tragedy to air on CBS7
Special Report: West Texas Tragedy to air on CBS7 Tuesday night

Latest News

Lowe's honors fallen soldiers
Lowe's honors fallen soldiers
Ginny Head points to a bullet hole left in the passenger seat of her car.
Mother and daughter recount close call in mass shooting
Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke.
Odessa police chief reflects on August 31
An American Red Cross vehicle.
Red Cross looking for volunteers to help Hurricane Ida evacuees