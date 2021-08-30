Special Report: West Texas Tragedy to air on CBS7 Tuesday night

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday marks the second anniversary of the August 31 mass shooting in Midland and Odessa that claimed the lives of seven people.

On Tuesday night, CBS7 will be airing a special report titled West Texas Tragedy.

Jay Hendricks and Matthew Alvarez, the hosts of the special, will summarize what happened in 2019 and will bring updates on the survivors as well as what the future brings for our healing community.

The special will air at 6:30 p.m. You’ll be able to watch it on CBS7, CBS7.com and the CBS7 Facebook page.

