Midland Memorial Hospital to use tent for overflow

A tent has been set up outside of Midland Memorial Hospital to help with Emergency Room overflow as the hospital deals with a rising number of COVID-19 cases.(Midland Health)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A tent is now being set up outside of Midland Memorial Hospital as the hospital continues to see a rise in COVID-19 patients.

According to hospital officials, the tent will be used to help deal with Emergency Room overflow. The tent will hold at least 14 stalls.

Low acuity patients who don’t have an immediate emergency situation would be moved to the tent.

The tent will be staffed by a combination of hospital employees and staff provided by the state.

MMH hopes to have the tent operational by Tuesday. As of Monday, crews are working to ensure the tent reaches an appropriate climate and has air conditioning.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

