Midland ISD to offer $100 to staff to get vaccinated

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Two local school districts now have a new tool to use in their efforts to get staff vaccinated.

On Friday it was announced that the Scharbauer Foundation was donating $200,000 to both Ector County and Midland ISD to support the districts’ vaccination efforts.

Midland ISD will be using that money to offer $100 to staff who get vaccinated.

The district has just under 2,900 employees, only a third of which are fully vaccinated. District officials hope that number will rise with this incentive.

“It’s a great way for any of our employees Who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to come out and get that to help us keep our staff safe, our students safe and our schools open,” said Anita Gamertsfelder, the Director of the Midland Education Foundation.

The incentive program will be extended to eligible teachers, staff and substitutes that receive the first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the booster.

Midland ISD says it’s grateful for the Scharbauer Foundation’s donation to help more staff get vaccinated.

“We just hope it works, and it keeps teachers and students both in class and in school. After a very difficult year for families and individuals and kids and teachers last year, we would just like to see as many people stay in school as they can,” said Grant Billingsley, Executive Director of the Scharbauer Foundation.

The district is now ironing out how staff will receive the payment, through a gift card or cash.

The Scharbauer Foundation is also supporting IDEA Public Schools with vaccine incentives.

