Local business owner bouncing back after COVID-19 shuttered newly opened store

Priscella Garcia opened a storefront for Sisterdough in August.
Priscella Garcia opened a storefront for Sisterdough in August.(Courtesy Photo)
By Hannah Burbank
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A local small business owner who was hit hard by COVID-19 is bouncing back thanks to support from the community.

Priscella Garcia Garcia started Sisterdough Donuts back in 2019, filling orders from her home.

In August, she was finally able to open a storefront to expand her business. That exciting news was put on hold when she got COVID-19 and pneumonia, forcing her to shut down for almost two weeks.

Garcia runs Sisterdough by herself. She bakes and does the office work, but COVID-19 made that hard.

“It wore me out, it took a toll on myself, someone like me who is used to go go go go go and you want to go but then you can’t go,” said Garcia.

Garcia says it was a scary time as Sisterdough is her livelihood.

To weather the financial storm, Garcia encouraged customers to buy gift cards and credit to use when she reopened her store.

That’s exactly what customers did.

“He commented on my post, we were going to go in to support your business the next day can we go ahead and just send you money to support you?”

Garcia was shocked by the amount of love and support she received from her community.

“Without the community, small businesses wouldn’t be here. My small business wouldn’t be here without the community and how they have backed myself and my family up.”

Garcia hopes to hold an official grand opening for Sisterdough in the coming weeks. Sisterdough is located at 3641 N. Dixie in Odessa.

