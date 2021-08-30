Hospitals share advice on keeping kids safe as COVID-19 cases rise
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Hospitals in Midland and Odessa have come together to share guidelines on keeping children safe as the Delta variant of COVID-19 surges through our communities.
COVID-19 information for West Texas
The following letter comes from Midland Memorial Hospital, Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center:
COVID Letter to Midland & Odessa by CBS7News on Scribd
Where to find COVID-19 vaccines in West Texas
