Advertisement

Florida judge asked to block enforcement of ‘anti-riot’ law passed after BLM protests

Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against...
Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against violent protesters after last year’s tumultuous demonstrations over the treatment of Black people by police.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is considering claims that a new Florida law designed to deter violent public demonstrations is instead unconstitutionally chilling free speech and legitimate rights to protest.

Attorneys for several organizations challenging the law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in a hearing Monday to block enforcement of key parts of the law.

DeSantis signed the so-called anti-riot bill into law in April.

He had urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against violent protesters after last year’s tumultuous demonstrations over the treatment of Black people by police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallace leaves behind a pregnant wife and three children.
West Texas man who worked to stop COVID measures dies from virus
One arrest was made.
Odessa SWAT called to disturbance near Fairlane and N. Grandview
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
ODESSA RESIDENT TURNS 105
Odessa resident celebrates 105th birthday with members of the community

Latest News

A tent has been set up outside of Midland Memorial Hospital to help with Emergency Room...
Midland Memorial Hospital to use tent for overflow
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban: Last US planes leave Afghanistan; no US confirmation
One student was shot at New Hanover High School Monday morning.
Student shot at N.C. high school; 15-year-old arrested
The letters belonged to childhood sweethearts Betty and Gene Herron. They grew up in the...
Goodwill employees discover lost WWII love letters
In this courtroom artist's sketch R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
Man testifies against R. Kelly in sex-trafficking trial