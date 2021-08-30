Five COVID-19 related deaths reported in Midland over the weekend
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Five patients with COVID-19 died in Midland over the weekend as the number of cases continues to rise.
Midland Memorial Hospital President Russell Meyers announced the news in a press conference on Monday morning. One of the five patients was vaccinated.
The hospital is currently treating 125 COVID patients. Two-thirds of those patients are under the age of 60.
86% of COVID patients at the hospital are unvaccinated.
Meyers says that 24 employees at the hospital are currently under quarantine for the virus.
The COVID-19 positivity rate for Midland is around 30%. Meyers says this means there are several weeks of this surge ahead of us.
Work is underway to finalize a plan to provide COVID-19 boosters. According to Meyers, the goal is to hold a mass vaccination clinic that will offer all three shots starting September 14.
