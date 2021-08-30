Advertisement

Five COVID-19 related deaths reported in Midland over the weekend

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Five patients with COVID-19 died in Midland over the weekend as the number of cases continues to rise.

Midland Memorial Hospital President Russell Meyers announced the news in a press conference on Monday morning. One of the five patients was vaccinated.

The hospital is currently treating 125 COVID patients. Two-thirds of those patients are under the age of 60.

86% of COVID patients at the hospital are unvaccinated.

Meyers says that 24 employees at the hospital are currently under quarantine for the virus.

The COVID-19 positivity rate for Midland is around 30%. Meyers says this means there are several weeks of this surge ahead of us.

Work is underway to finalize a plan to provide COVID-19 boosters. According to Meyers, the goal is to hold a mass vaccination clinic that will offer all three shots starting September 14.

Where to find COVID-19 vaccines in West Texas

Midland Health COVID-19 08/30/21

Midland Health COVID-19 08/30/21

Posted by Midland Memorial Hospital on Monday, August 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallace leaves behind a pregnant wife and three children.
West Texas man who worked to stop COVID measures dies from virus
One arrest was made.
Odessa SWAT called to disturbance near Fairlane and N. Grandview
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
ODESSA RESIDENT TURNS 105
Odessa resident celebrates 105th birthday with members of the community
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray...
Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Latest News

West Texas Vaccine Tracker.
Where to find COVID-19 vaccines
Hospitals share advice on keeping kids safe as COVID-19 cases rise
Senate Bill 7, which would give retired teachers in the Texas Retirement System of Texas a...
Retired Texas teachers closer to getting a “13th check” after House endorses legislation
Texas hospitals say they've lost many nurses and other staffers to burnout from the COVID-19...
The state’s sending thousands of health care workers to Texas hospitals amid a new COVID-19 surge. Will it be enough?