El Paso vendor working through pandemic at the Midland County Fair

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -While the Midland County Fair came to an end this weekend that isn’t stopping one vendor from continuing his business during the pandemic.

‘Sam’s and Sons’ was one of many vendors at the Midland County Fair this year.

It’s been a family business for the past 25 years, but the restaurant was forced to close during the pandemic, so the business and its food have traveled across the country.

“This means a lot to me because at the end of the day you know we got something to do. The pandemic really isn’t going to stop us from what we got to do. We come from El Paso all the way to Midland, you know, to bring the good food to you guys and we go as far as California, Florida, we do coast to coast basically”, says Armando Dominguez, a vendor for ‘Sam’s and Sons’.

After losing the family restaurant, working remotely has been an eye-opening experience.

“Honestly, having a restaurant back home was amazing, but working remotely gives me an opportunity you know to travel, and see new people, open up new experiences, doors, and opportunities. So, I would say traveling remotely is probably a little bit better because of the experience overall, but there’s nothing like a place back home”, says Dominguez.

Interacting with people again has given Dominguez a sense of normality.

“It’s an experience that you really missed because that interaction with people like you know being in isolation for so long it’s something that you crave, you know, like you know the interaction with people. Even if it’s just to put a smile on their face when you give them tacos or give them a hot dog, like the little kids and nachos, like you know it’s just that type of interaction with the people that everybody needs” says Dominguez.

As the hard work will soon pay off in the future, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“The goal is to keep on doing this until we’re able to start back up the restaurant. The family business because you know the family business is basically the heart of it. Of course this is our family business as well, but we strive to, you know, put up another restaurant. Hopefully sometime in the distant future when all this goes away. The pandemic and the trauma and all that”, says Dominguez.

‘Sam’s and Sons’ will be back in West Texas for the AIRSHO in Midland on September 11th.

