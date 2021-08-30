DIGITAL DUNKIRK: Andrews veteran helping evacuate allies left behind in Afghanistan

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - The United States has officially left Afghanistan. In the process, it’s left behind many of the people who helped it fight a 20-year war, leaving their futures uncertain.

Some people like Jarrod Garcia aren’t celebrating or mourning the moment; they’re working.

“Our interpreters started contacting us saying, ‘Hey, we don’t know how to get out. We don’t know what to do.’”

Garcia, an Army veteran and former State Department contractor who lives in Andrews, began to dig and found what was supposed to be a clear-cut process to evacuate was anything but.

“It became apparent that that wasn’t what was happening.”

Soon, from his quiet West Texas neighborhood thousands of miles away from the chaos in Kabul, Garcia found himself on a team working to help the people who once helped them. He’s part of just one of many such teams in the United States.

“We really took it upon ourselves to see what avenues we could move forward with to get our interpreters out.”

The team consists of people from all over the United States, Canada and even England. They use social media platforms to communicate and find hiding spots for families, constantly trying to stay one step ahead of the Taliban while trying to find a way inside Kabul International Airport.

“After the bombings at the Abbey Gate, things changed dramatically after that.”

Now, it’s nearly impossible to get inside. With the U.S. officially out of Afghanistan, the stakes are even higher.

Do they trust the Taliban to uphold their agreement to allow Afghans to leave from Kabul, or do they direct people on a dangerous trek to a neighboring country and risk running into even more radical militants?

“To be honest with you, I really don’t know, and that’s kind of the infuriating thing.”

So far, Garcia estimates he’s helped evacuate close to 30 people. The satisfaction of knowing they’re safe comforts him.

“It’s the best, man. It really is. I can’t even explain it.”

Garcia says he’ll continue the work until everyone who wants to get out of Afghanistan is out.

He says his next mission is to raise money for clothes and shoes for Afghans coming to the United States.

