Catalytic converter thefts hurting more than just car owners

A catalytic converter.
A catalytic converter.(Liseth Pando/CBS7)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise, and a local mechanic says the crime is hurting more than just car owners.

The City of Odessa reports that over 200 catalytic converters have been stolen this year.

A car’s catalytic converter has precious metals that can be turned into a lot of cash. Thieves steal the converters and sell them for thousands of dollars to recycling companies.

Adolfo Pando, the owner of Odessa Muffle and Brake, says the crime is hurting his profits.

“We have recycled the converters for years. The thing is that there was no middle man. Now there’s a middle man, and then we have the person who’s thieving them and they take it, go to the middle man, and we’re completely out of the picture. It’s not good for us. It’s actually hurting our business,” said Pando.

Pando says his door is always open for anyone who needs advice or has any inquiries on catalytic converters.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

