Odessa resident celebrates 105th birthday with members of the community

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Dorothy Nelms celebrated her 105th birthday today and she was surrounded by members of the community honoring her special day.

The birthday parade was organized by Meals on Wheels, the city of Odessa, and members of Greater St. John’s baptist church.

It was a bigger turnout than expected.

“I was amazed at the numbers that turned out. It really took me by surprise. I was thinking maybe a few but this was tremendous. Odessa really showed up”, says Morris St. Clair Nelms, a son of Dorothy Nelms.

While nearly a hundred people showed up to support Nelms, part of that is a popular phrase Nelms lives by.

‘My favorite saying is not to be angry at anybody”, says Mrs. Nelms.

At 105 years old Nelms is still as lively as ever.

“I thank god that she’s still here and she still has her memory and she’s sharp-witted. She’s kind of bashful today but she will tell you how the cow ate the cabbage. She is definitely has her wits about her and we thank God that she’s still able to do that”, says Nelms.

Not only was this a big celebration, but the city of Odessa proclaimed August 28th as ‘Dorothy Nelms Day’.

“I’m thankful that the city saw fit to make this her day and I hope that those that partake of it for the rest of the time and adhere to her beliefs of not being mad at nobody and just take it easy”, says Nelms.

