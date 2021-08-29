Advertisement

Odessa College hosts vaccination clinic with Medical Center Health

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -As the saying goes, the early bird gets the worm or in this case - the vaccine.

Odessa College hosted a free vaccination clinic with Medical Center Health at their Saulsbury campus center.

This event was open to the public and no appointments were required.

Participants had the opportunity to receive their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

Children between the ages of 12 through 18 looking to get the vax needed to be accompanied by an adult.

It was a chance for multiple organizations to come together to promote a healthy community.

“Well Odessa College has some fantastic community partners including Medical Center Health System. They partner with us on many different things throughout the year. Today they are providing the free COVID vaccine to help our community get healthier, so we can go out and do things together” says Jacqui Gorge, Vice President of Advancement at Odessa College.

As of right now the college does not have any information as to when they will have another vaccination clinic but we will keep you updated when it happens.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman who fought COVID-19 in hospital returns home to find husband dead
A student wearing a mask and face shield eats lunch at Blanco Vista Elementary School in San...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott can’t enforce mask mandate ban, he argues in court
Permian v.s. El Paso Pebble Hills
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian v.s. El Paso Pebble Hills
Watch Friday Night Blitz on CBS7!
Friday Night Football Week 1

Latest News

Wallace leaves behind a pregnant wife and three children.
West Texas man who worked to stop COVID measures dies from virus
ODESSA RESIDENT TURNS 105
Odessa resident celebrates 105th birthday with members of the community
A man pulls a cart down a mostly deserted Bourbon Street in the French Quarter as the early...
Already reeling from COVID-19, New Orleans braces for Hurricane Ida
IDA TALK