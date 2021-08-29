Odessa College hosts vaccination clinic with Medical Center Health

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -As the saying goes, the early bird gets the worm or in this case - the vaccine.

Odessa College hosted a free vaccination clinic with Medical Center Health at their Saulsbury campus center.

This event was open to the public and no appointments were required.

Participants had the opportunity to receive their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

Children between the ages of 12 through 18 looking to get the vax needed to be accompanied by an adult.

It was a chance for multiple organizations to come together to promote a healthy community.

“Well Odessa College has some fantastic community partners including Medical Center Health System. They partner with us on many different things throughout the year. Today they are providing the free COVID vaccine to help our community get healthier, so we can go out and do things together” says Jacqui Gorge, Vice President of Advancement at Odessa College.

As of right now the college does not have any information as to when they will have another vaccination clinic but we will keep you updated when it happens.

