DGK Camp combining sports and mentorship

By Hannah Burbank
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A local kids camp is combining sports and mentorship all right here in Odessa.

Shawn Carrasco, also known as ‘The Gorilla,’ runs a camp for kids ages five and up with a focus on teaching kids important values through hard work, conditioning and discipline.

Carrasco says there are three basic principles of camp: Honor God, honor family and honor community.

His goal is to help teach children and help them discover how special they are.

“This is where it’s taken to a whole new level and the beauty of it is the parents and the families and I work together, it’s all for the breakthroughs of these children,” said Carrasco.

Carrasco says his program is open to all kids no matter what their athletic background is.

DKG Camp is held at 6:30 p.m. at San Jacinto Park on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

