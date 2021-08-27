Advertisement

WATCH: Cow rides in McDonald’s drive-thru line

By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (Gray News) – A woman going through a McDonald’s drive-thru lane had to do a double-take after seeing a cow cruising in the backseat of a car ahead of her in line.

You read that right – a cow.

Jessica Nelson couldn’t believe what she saw and pulled out her phone to get video evidence.

“I was in awe and couldn’t believe I was the only one videoing the cow,” Nelson said.

She posted the video on Facebook with the caption, “Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin.”

With nearly 90,000 views, the cow is definitely getting noticed now.

Nelson said there were apparently three cows in the backseat, but the others were lying down.

It is unclear if the driver ordered any burgers for the cows.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of stealing copper cables from drilling rigs
Sheriff: Man caused $345K damage to drilling rigs by stealing copper cables
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has signed a new executive order on COVID-related mandates.
Texas governor issues order banning local vaccine mandates
A man speaks in front of the Ector County ISD board.
ECISD passes resolution to require masks in schools
Ector County ISD looking to introduce temporary mask mandate

Latest News

US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
GRAPHIC: Evacuations continue after deadly blast
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden promise to strike extremists faces new Afghan reality
Keys and money.
Mortgage now cheaper than rent in parts of Odessa
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary