Odesssa Strong flags at Memorial Gardens Park honor mass shooting victims

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As we get closer to the second anniversary of the Midland-Odessa mass shooting, the Odessa Chamber of Commerce is looking to honor the seven people killed in the shooting.

Yellow ‘Odessa Strong’ flags are back on display at Memorial Gardens Park. Seven of those flags bear the names of the victims killed in the shooting.

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Renee Earls says she’s proud that the community is determined to keep the memory alive of those we lost.

“It’s a thing a community can’t prepare for, and it’s a thing you hope your community never has to face. But we did. It’s part of our history. Our community really stepped up, and it makes me proud as an Odessan that we are here to help our neighbor,” said Earls.

Earls says the Chamber and other organizations have raised over $1.3 million to help the families of the victims.

The flags will be on display at Memorial Gardens Park through next week.

