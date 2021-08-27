Advertisement

Odesssa Strong flags at Memorial Gardens Park honor mass shooting victims

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As we get closer to the second anniversary of the Midland-Odessa mass shooting, the Odessa Chamber of Commerce is looking to honor the seven people killed in the shooting.

Yellow ‘Odessa Strong’ flags are back on display at Memorial Gardens Park. Seven of those flags bear the names of the victims killed in the shooting.

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Renee Earls says she’s proud that the community is determined to keep the memory alive of those we lost.

“It’s a thing a community can’t prepare for, and it’s a thing you hope your community never has to face. But we did. It’s part of our history. Our community really stepped up, and it makes me proud as an Odessan that we are here to help our neighbor,” said Earls.

Earls says the Chamber and other organizations have raised over $1.3 million to help the families of the victims.

The flags will be on display at Memorial Gardens Park through next week.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of stealing copper cables from drilling rigs
Sheriff: Man caused $345K damage to drilling rigs by stealing copper cables
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has signed a new executive order on COVID-related mandates.
Texas governor issues order banning local vaccine mandates
Ector County ISD looking to introduce temporary mask mandate
Fort Stockton High School. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Fort Stockton ISD reverses mask decision; will not require them in schools

Latest News

Yellow flags at Memorial Garden Park look to honor mass shooting victims
Yellow flags at Memorial Garden Park look to honor mass shooting victims
Odessa Arts.
Odessa Arts looking for community feedback on city’s cultural landscape
The last of the extended assistance will be given through the week ending Sept. 11, the Texas...
Extended unemployment benefits for jobless Texans will end in September, state agency says
A nurse administers an antibody treatment to a COVID-19 patient at Goodall-Witcher Hospital in...
People under 50 making up larger share of Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations than at any point in the pandemic