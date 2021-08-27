Odessa Arts looking for community feedback on city’s cultural landscape

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Arts is looking to enhance the art scene for Odessa’s future with your help.

The nonprofit is working on a cultural plan for the city and wants to hear feedback from the community with an online survey.

The cultural plan will serve as a 20-year road map for art projects across the city.

Odessa Arts wants to hear your opinions and says spending a few minutes online will help to shape the city’s cultural landscape.

“It’s one thing to start writing that plan but the most important thing is to have public input. If we’re going to do arts and culture for the community, the community needs to tell us what they want and that’s where the cultural survey comes in,” said Randy Ham, the Executive Director of Odessa Arts.

Along with the community’s input, Odessa Arts is collaborating with other fine arts organizations.

“We’ve also been able to take the time to go and have meetings with the Wagner Noel, the Ector Theatre, Permian Playhouse, Midland-Odessa Symphony and Chorale. Find out what their strategic plans are. Find out what they want to see in arts and culture in Odessa for the next 20 years, so this is a team effort,” said Ham.

Odessa Arts hopes to continue building up the arts and give Ector County a new future.

“We think of ourselves as you know ‘there’s nothing to do here,’ and none of that’s true, but it’s getting past that self-fulfilling prophecy and so for me having a cultural plan like this not only gives us a road-map to what to do for the next twenty years but it shows my fellow community members that we deserve the nice things.”

Ham says that they should be finished with gathering data from the surveys by the start of 2022.

