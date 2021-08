LUBBOCK, Texas (KOSA) - In their first game of the season,the Odessa Bronchos battled back from a 20-0 deficit, ultimately falling just short with a 32-27 loss at Lubbock Monterey.

Watch the video above to see the Bronchos in action, and hear what Coach Dusty Ortiz had to say after the game.

