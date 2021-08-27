ECISD passes resolution to require masks in schools

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In tonight’s meeting, the Ector County Independent School District board passed a resolution to require masks in ECISD schools.

The mandate will not go into effect until a final decision has been made by the TEA and Supreme Court.

The mask requirement will go into effect if deemed legally and medically appropriate.

We will continue to update this story as it progresses.

