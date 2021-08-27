Advertisement

ECISD passes resolution to require masks in schools

The mandate will not go into effect until a final decision has been made by the TEA and Supreme Court
El distrito escolar del condado de Ector busca introducir un mandato de máscara temporal
El distrito escolar del condado de Ector busca introducir un mandato de máscara temporal(ECISD)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In tonight’s meeting, the Ector County Independent School District board passed a resolution to require masks in ECISD schools.

The mandate will not go into effect until a final decision has been made by the TEA and Supreme Court.

The mask requirement will go into effect if deemed legally and medically appropriate.

We will continue to update this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Ector County ISD looking to introduce temporary mask mandate
Daniel Mojica
One of Texas’s Top 10 most wanted fugitives arrested in Midland
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in Howard County crash
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Smugglers caught using fake border patrol vehicle

Latest News

Better to buy than rent in Odessa
Better to buy than rent in Odessa
Nursing students at Midland College.
Midland College nursing students not afraid of the pandemic
Nabors' Pace-R drilling rig.
Nabors launches robotic drilling rig in the Permian Basin
INTERVIEW: Marshall Charloff of the Purple Piano to perform at Ector Theatre
Purple Piano to perform at Ector Theatre