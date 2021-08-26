Sheriff: Man caused $345K damage to drilling rigs by stealing copper cables

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage to oil rigs by stealing copper cables.

David Lawrence Haynes of Monahans has been charged with theft of regulated material, evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of heroin and criminal mischief.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Haynes was arrested on Saturday morning as he was leaving a Nabors drilling yard. Deputies reportedly found Haynes with stolen copper cable, a cable cutting tool and heroin.

The arrest came following a two-month-old investigation by the office’s Oilfield Theft Section.

Haynes allegedly cut the generator cables from three drilling rigs in the yard, causing $345,000 worth of damage.

His bond was set at $62,500.

