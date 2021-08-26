Advertisement

Prescriptions for anti-parasitic drug soar, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s seeing an alarming number of prescriptions for a drug used to fight parasites in animals.

According to the CDC, false claims that the drug ivermectin can be used to treat COVID-19 are driving up prescriptions.

It’s primarily used by veterinarians to deworm large animals like horses and cows.

Sometimes it’s used for lice or parasites in humans.

Doctors investigated the possibility of using the anti-parasitic drug to fight COVID, but clinical trials yielded insufficient evidence.

At the beginning of the year, the CDC said fewer than 4,000 prescriptions were being written per week. They are now a whopping 88,000.

It’s also prompting a huge increase in calls to poison control centers and visits to understaffed emergency rooms.

The Food and Drug Administration is cautioning people against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Overdoses can cause stomach problems, nerve damage, seizures, disorientation, coma and even death.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Ector County ISD looking to introduce temporary mask mandate
Daniel Mojica
One of Texas’s Top 10 most wanted fugitives arrested in Midland
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in Howard County crash
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Smugglers caught using fake border patrol vehicle

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Marshall Charloff of the Purple Piano to perform at Ector Theatre
Purple Piano to perform at Ector Theatre
INTERVIEW: Marshall Charloff of the Purple Piano to perform at Ector Theatre
INTERVIEW: Marshall Charloff of the Purple Piano to perform at Ector Theatre
Keys and money.
Mortgage now cheaper than rent in parts of Odessa
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
INTERVIEW: Permian Basin Fair & Expo preview
Permian Basin Fair & Expo a little more than a week away