Mortgage now cheaper than rent in parts of Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - When it comes to looking for a place to live in Odessa, you’ll find that a mortgage is often cheaper than rent in some locations.

At the end of 2019 home and rent prices were growing at the same rate, but within months that dramatically changed.

During the pandemic, home prices and rent in Odessa took a sharp drive. As the prices bounced back, the mortgage on a home became more affordable than rent.

Right now, Odessa renters are paying almost 40% more each month to rent a home than homeowners are paying on their mortgage.

Odessa real estate broker Gayle Hirsch says that extremely low interest rates are behind this trend.

“I’ve watched it be 6%, 5%, 4%, this is the lowest rates I think we’ve ever had,” said Hirsch.

Now is the time to buy a home, but brokers say you shouldn’t expect for it to last. Heather Prichard, the owner of Ziglas Realty, says she doesn’t expect these low rates to stick around.

“Those rates are not going to stay like this forever, they’re probably as low as we are going to see them and experts are telling me that are in the industry they do expect them to start inching up, going up from here.”

Both brokers say more people are coming to the area and having homes built.

“We do get more people in here because they’re bringing back more of the oil companies are starting to do stuff and oils up, so it is starting to bring more people back,” said Hirsch.

On the fence about buying a home? Now could be the right time for you.

