Midland College nursing students not afraid of the pandemic

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It’s the first week of school at Midland College, and students entering the college’s Nursing School say they’re ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work - a worldwide pandemic can’t stop them.

Through the Nursing School, students have the opportunity to worth with patients in a simulation on campus. They can also learn with local healthcare providers through internships.

While many hospitals are dealing with a shortage of nurses, faculty at the college believe you can’t be afraid of stepping into the industry if you’re all for it, especially during a pandemic.

“There’s always a nursing shortage but with everything going on with COVID right now we definitely need nurses out there. Nurses who are ready to go, who have that passion, that heart, and that drive, and have no fear because right now to be a good nurse you can’t have fear. You got to put that aside and you got to do what you got to do for your patients,” said Brooke Foutch, the Chair of Midland College’s Vocational Nursing Program.

The school gives students the chance to practice with real-life simulations as it prepares them for their next chapter when they graduate.

“We have an awesome simulation center here and as a team we put together simulations so when they are walking into our lab here they are actually taking care of a patient and not a mannequin. It is a simulated area where they get the chance to practice those skills and perfect them before they go out,” said Christi Ramos, a Registered Nurse professor at MC.

Students in the program know they have hard work ahead of them.

“Just getting to be here is really rewarding because some people do want to be in this profession and it does take a lot of hard work and it takes heart. To be a nurse you have to care for the patients. The patients are the center of nursing,” said Caitlyn Cortez, a Licensed Vocational Nurse student.

“It’s all a priority. If you look at your priorities and you feel like partying and doing other stuff is more important. Then maybe nursing is not for you,” said Fernanda Gutierez, who is looking to become a Registered Nurse.

The Nursing School trains registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses and certified nursing assistants.

The Dean of Health Sciences at Midland College says you’re never too old to begin your career in healthcare, but adds the nursing program is quite competitive.

