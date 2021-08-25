Tips for co-parenting in a pandemic

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Jay Hendricks was joined by Kristi Edwards of Centers for Children and Families to discuss co-parenting in a pandemic.

1. Show children that you are calm. · We often forget how our moods and anxieties can unintentionally affect our children.

· Give yourself time and space to manage your own stress and anxiety.

· Ensure that potential disagreements with your co-parent are kept in conversations between the two of you (not in front of the kids)

· Stressed parents = stressed children and vice-versa

2. Be transparent with your co-parent.

· Communicate as openly and honestly as possible with your co-parent about yourself and your children.

· Keep your co-parent updated about you and your children’s location, home education and health (physical and emotional).

o It is critical that, in the case of an emergency and in everyday life, both parents be fully aware and in sync regarding children’s whereabouts and welfare. o Transparency breeds trust; secrets breed mistrust and animosity.

3. Keep your rules.

· Because this moment feels so uncertain and some of our regular norms have fallen by the wayside, there can be a tendency to let other household rules start to slide.

· Make sure everyone remembers their responsibilities within the family.

· Maintain chore schedules, eat dinner together and continue to follow rituals and rules that remind children (and parents) of the responsibilities we have.

4. Consult your health care provider when disagreements arise. · If you disagree on social distancing measures, masks, and/or COVID-19 vaccinations, I advise both parents to telephone their child’s pediatrician or health care provider and agree ahead of time to follow their advice. · Parents can also consult the CDC measures and agree to follow those protocols. Educating your co-parent can be the most helpful thing to do now.

5. Maintain boundaries.

· Set conversational boundaries

o Stick to the topic of the children as much as possible

· Have regular communication about the business at hand: the kids

o Avoid talking about relationship matters and focus on the children.

o Set times for co-parenting conversations, unless there are special circumstances—such as emergencies or illnesses

· Avoid using your kids as a messenger

· Keep you r co-parenting schedule consistent

6. Be flexible with your co-parent.

· Flexibility, transparency and reasonableness need to be at the forefront of all decisions.

· Remember that this is an unprecedented situation, and it calls for flexibility, especially in scheduling.

· Both sides need to be reasonable if someone becomes ill, of course.

o If your co-parent can’t travel due to illness, then you need to be understanding about this issue and work with them to provide makeup time for the future.

o But the situation also calls for transparency by the parent who is sick.

7. Plan ahead.

· Protocols change rapidly at this time. It is wise to plan ahead.

· Have important discussions about what to do if someone in either household becomes infected with COVID-19

o Pin-point people and resources to help if illness occurs

o Having a plan will help to ease anxieties for both parties.

· Make time to sit down with your current or ex-spouse and take stock of your respective finances, your job security and your co-parenting schedule management as soon as possible, and create a plan (and a backup plan) for going forward.

If all else fails, get Help!

· If you are having trouble with co-parenting right now, contact a therapist.

· No one knows quite completely how to navigate parenting during a pandemic, but a counselor can give you the tools to get through it!

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.