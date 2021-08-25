Midland woman warning others of scammers posing as police organization

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland woman trying to support her local police department ended up a scam victim.

Joyce Parsons found out the hard way that you can’t trust everyone who calls.

Parsons says she loves to support her community in any way that she can. When she received a call to donate to police, she was more than happy to do so.

She made a donation but became suspicious when a man kept calling her back, asking for more and more money.

That’s when she decided to take matters into her own hands.

“I said well I’m going to call the local police and see if they are benefitting from this. The man said “well whatever” and hung up,” said Parsons.

Parsons called the Midland Police Department, who said they had no record of the organization or the donation.

Sgt. Michael Chandler says scammers will spoof numbers so it comes from a familiar area code to seem real. He urges everyone to use caution.

“When somebody says that they’re from a certain organization, it’s always good to research. If they start asking you personal questions as far as wanting your social security number or address, then just hang up the phone,” said Sgt. Chandler.

Parsons says she’s frustrated by the situation and doesn’t want anyone else trying to support the community to be scammed.

“I think it’s a shame that we are having these scams pulled on Americans who are so generous and compassionate.”

Midland police say they will never call to ask for donations. If you want to support your local police department, you can do it by making a direct call.

