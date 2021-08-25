Advertisement

Midland Memorial Hospital now has 122 coronavirus patients under its roof

This is the most coronavirus patients the hospital has ever had at one time.
By Shane Battis
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

To put that in some context, MMH’s previous max was 112. In Odessa, the maximum they’ve seen is 103 recently over at Medical Center Hospital. MMH is at full capacity, so they’ve opened up 12 more beds on the ninth floor.

“We still have one more inpatient unit with 36 beds that remains empty,” Midland Memorial Hospital CEO Russell Myers said. “If we’re able to get staff to open that unit we will do so because we expect the demand to come over the next two to three weeks.

Because MMH doesn’t have enough staff members to take care of more patients, they can’t accept transfers from other communities.

MMH is hoping to bring in more staff members either with the help of the state or through staffing agencies. In the meantime, the staff encourages residents to get vaccinated, so they don’t end up in the hospital too.

