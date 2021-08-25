Advertisement

Ector County ISD looking to introduce temporary mask mandate

Students could be required to wear masks starting next week.
(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD is looking to introduce a temporary mask mandate which could begin at the end of this week.

According to Director of Communications Mike Adkins, the district’s school board is expected to approve a resolution for the mandate on Thursday.

Once approved, the mandate will require district employees to wear masks starting on Friday. Students and visitors will be required to wear masks starting on Monday, August 30.

The mandate will apply to anyone inside school buildings or on school buses.

Adkins says the mandate is temporary and will change as COVID-19 cases in the community rise or fall.

