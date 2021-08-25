Ector County commissioners discuss American Rescue Plan Act money

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -As the coronavirus continues to spread, Ector County commissioners are deciding how federal money will be doled out.

Tuesday morning, commissioners heard from eight different groups requesting a chunk of the American Rescue Plan Funds-- and it wasn’t just hospitals.

Groups like the Odessa Volunteer Fire Department and Ector County ISD along with ORMC and MCH.

Medical Center is asking for seven million dollars for medical equipment and hospital staff.

And over in the county- some are asking the funds be put towards infrastructure, things like roads and water.

Commissioners say they’re reviewing the best way to prioritize the federal funds with the communities needs.

Greg Simmons, commissioner for precinct two said the court will start compiling a list but the decision will be difficult.

“We want to prioritize and make sure that most people are affected positively with the money,” said Simmons. Again, healthcare is a vital part of our community and we want to make sure the hospitals do you have the resources that they need, but they also have different sources available too, so we can’t let that be our only focus because there are other areas like water in different areas of town that’s been coming a crisis mode.”

Commissioner Simmons said there’s no real timeline, however, in about 90 days- the court may start to consider how to spend the money.

Commissioners say Ector County has one year to declare where the funds will go.

