DPS identifies man killed in Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash in Howard County on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as William Brandon, 66, of Lamesa.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on FM 846, 17 miles north of Big Spring, at 11:36 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving an 18-wheeler. The driver, identified as Brandon, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the 18-wheeler was approaching a curve at an unsafe speed when it lost control and rolled.

DPS says Brandon was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

