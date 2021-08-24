Why is taking cow de-wormer not a good treatment for COVID-19? A doctor explains.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s a story that sounds too crazy to be true.

But unfortunately, it is.

The FDA released information over the weekend urging people not to use cattle ivermectin as a COVID-19 remedy after a recent surge in calls to poison control centers around the country.

“You should never use animal products for human consumption,” said Dr. Charles Lerner, a member of the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force.

The reasons to not ingest or apply livestock medications to themselves are many.

“When you get an overdose of ivermectin, you have a few minor complications like coma and death, among other things,” Dr. Lerner said.

The trend has gotten bad enough that stores like Tractor Supply have posted signs near their livestock medications warning people not to buy it for personal use, with phrases like, “could cause personal injury or death.”

However, there are human uses for ivermectin, usually to treat scabies and parasites. But animal ivermectin and human ivermectin are different. It’s not as simple as adjusting doses for weight.

“You can’t just move the dose from one species to another,’ Dr. Lerner said. “You don’t know what’s in it. The dose is different. The toxicity tolerance is much higher for animals than it is for humans.”

Lerner said animal drug trials are completely different from humans, allowing for higher toxicity that would be harmful if taken by humans.

So, why are people even taking the drug in the first place? What convinced them ivermectin worked? The answer comes from the early days of the pandemic when doctors worked furiously to find anything to combat the virus.

“There were some very small studies done looking for things to work when we had absolutely nothing,” Dr. Lerner said.

That smaller study showed anti-inflammatory aspects of ivermectin. It was then expanded into larger studies.

“The way you get around small studies is you do big studies with large numbers of people, ” Dr. Lerner said. “Now, we’ve done a large number of studies. It has no benefit in a viral disease.”

So, what is the best way to combat the virus?

“Number one: get a vaccine,” Dr. Lerner said. “That’s number one, two, three, four, and five on my list.”

