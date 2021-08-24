Today established as Daniel Kirwan Day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Daniel Kirwan suffered from kidney disease and passed away in 2015 after being denied a lifesaving organ transplant because of his disability. His family fought to make sure that doesn’t happen to another person and worked with State Representative Brooks Landgraf to craft “Daniel’s Law.”

“I don’t want other families with special needs loved ones suffering and I certainly don’t want our special needs their quality of life reduced and my brother passed away,” said Kathleen Kirwan-Haynie, Daniel’s sister.

Councilman Jack Ladd said naming today after Daniel is important to honor him and the sacrifices his family has made.

“Kathleen and her family did Midland and the state of Texas a great service by getting Daniel’s law passed and I hope it sets an example for other states and the rest of the country that our special needs citizens are just as much citizens and need our care just as much as anybody else,” said Jack Ladd, City Councilman for District Three.

Daniel’s sister said today is a celebration day for Daniel. She said to eat a hamburger and diet coke today which was Daniel’s favorite food.

“It’s been a real bittersweet journey. You know, I can’t get my brother back but it gives me a little bit of healing knowing this is going to help other people and their families and so I am very grateful for everyone who has rallied around me in this process,” Kirwan-Haynie said.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.