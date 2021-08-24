Pecos family upset by treatment of veteran memorial plaque

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) -

Months ago, CBS7 told you about how a memorial plaque for a Pecos veteran was taken out of its original place at the Pecos Veterans Memorial Park.

The city is getting ready to give the plaque a new home within the park, but that veteran’s family says the problem still isn’t solved.

“That’s unfair to my brother’s name, his family, Rosa Salinas said. “It’s unfair to all veterans who have passed away already.”

Salinas is the sister of Chief Warrant Officer II Johnny Mata, who was killed in an ambush in Iraq in 2003.

In 2015, a two-piece memorial was designed to thank all Pecos veterans for their service and highlight Mata’s story.

Earlier this summer, the Town of Pecos City removed Mata’s plaque and recently set up a concrete pillar to display the piece far from its original location.

Salinas said she’s hurt because she says pulling the memorial apart is disrespectful.

“You’re still stepping on his toes,” she said. “And I may be wrong, but I believe other families would feel the same if it was one of theirs.”

So why was the Mata plaque separated to begin with? Well, that’s still unclear.

The Salinas family was originally told by the city that the Mata plaque couldn’t stay any longer because it isn’t ADA compliant.

What the city told the family was that there wasn’t enough space between this exhibit and that memorial wall back there for a wheelchair to pass through, but there’s clearly enough room between the two exhibits.

Salinas points out that the other half of the memorial is still here but somehow doesn’t cause problems with ADA.

We tried to talk to the city to hear its explanation on why one piece had to go while the other stayed, but no one would interview.

Salinas hasn’t had any better luck.

She hasn’t heard a good reason for her brother’s plaque to be uprooted and she said she’s willing to do whatever is necessary to reunite the two pieces.

“This is my final plea to the city,” Salinas said. “Honor it the way it was donated. Put both pieces together. I’m willing to take the financial burden. Please get it done.”

Salinas said her next move is to arrange a meeting with the city so she can make her case.

