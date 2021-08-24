Advertisement

One of Texas’s Top 10 most wanted fugitives arrested in Midland

Daniel Ramirez Mojica was arrested outside of the IHOP off of I-20 and Big Spring.
Daniel Mojica
Daniel Mojica(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - At around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, U.S. Marshalls, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, and DPS assisted in the arrest of Texas’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.

CBS7 obtained this information from the U.S. Marshall’s Service,

Daniel Ramirez Mojica was arrested outside of the IHOP off of I-20 and Big Spring in Midland.

He was wanted for Possession of a Controlled Substance X3, and Parole Violation (Aggravated Robbery X4).

He had been charged with Aggravated Robbery, Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Tampering with a Government Record.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a passenger in the vehicle died and the driver fled the scene.
One person dead, another in custody after vehicle split in half by light pole
Police have made an arrest.
15-year-old boy killed in Midland shooting
Hospital Midland Memorial.
Death toll rises at Midland Memorial Hospital
Hand Café requiring vaccine for staff
Hand Café requiring vaccine for employee’s safety
South Ector County Trade Days
South Ector County Trade Days returns

Latest News

Bustin' Clay for United Way of Midland Fundraiser
Bustin’ Clay for United Way of Midland fundraiser
Iron Will Strength Gym continues to recover from COVID-19
Iron Will Strength Gym continues to recover from COVID-19
Iron Will Strength Gym continues to recover from COVID-19
Iron Will Strength Gym continues to recover from COVID-19
A healthy-looking cow in a field.
Why is taking cow de-wormer not a good treatment for COVID-19? A doctor explains.