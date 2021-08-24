Odessa High set to kickoff regular season on Thursday
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa High Bronchos will face off against Lubbock Monterey on Thursday to start the regular season. This will be the team’s first game under new head coach Dusty Ortiz.
