Midland Memorial Health reopens mass vaccination site after four months

Starting Sep. 14th, Midlanders can get the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine at MMH’s F. Mary Hall Outpatient Center
Starting Sep. 14th, Midlanders can get the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine at MMH's F. Mary Hall Outpatient Center
Simultaneously, the hospital is excited about the arrival of the second round of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, but it has also frustrated MMH staff.
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Four months after shutting down its mass vaccination site, Midland Memorial Hospital is opening its doors for another mass operation next month.

Starting September 14th, Midlanders can get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine through MMH’s F. Mary Hall outpatient center.

The hospital also plans to have booster shots there once those are made available.

The hospital will help staff the vaccination site, but its also looking for community members interested in volunteering at the site.

If you want to volunteer, you can register by emailing vaxvolunteers@midlandhealth.org.

