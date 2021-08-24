Midland Memorial Health reopens mass vaccination site after four months

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Four months after shutting down its mass vaccination site, Midland Memorial Hospital is opening its doors for another mass operation next month.

Starting September 14th, Midlanders can get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine through MMH’s F. Mary Hall outpatient center.

The hospital also plans to have booster shots there once those are made available.

The hospital will help staff the vaccination site, but its also looking for community members interested in volunteering at the site.

If you want to volunteer, you can register by emailing vaxvolunteers@midlandhealth.org.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.