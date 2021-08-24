Iron Will Strength Gym continues to recover from COVID-19

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Iron Will Strength opened in 2018 and quickly created a community through sweat, competition and of course, some PR’s. But, COVID-19 has taken a toll on the gym forcing it to close for nearly two months last year. The gym lost over half of its members and at one point had just ten members remaining.

“We took every measure possible to stay afloat and now here we are again with rumors of you know, I guess certain schools in other districts are shutting down now and it is kind of like a lingering threat to us,” said Stewart Shrauner, the owner of Iron Will Strength Gym.

Shrauner has protocols in place like block scheduling to hopefully avoid another shutdown and his members are there to fully support him.

“COVID made a big difference to screwing a lot of stuff up, especially with the gym, but I feel like he and the really dedicated members were very passionate about doing what we could to keep it going,” said Kevin McGary, a powerlifter at Iron Will Strength Gym.

Iron Will Strength proved it had an iron will to survive. Memberships have increased once again, though not to what they were before the pandemic. Shrauner said the use of home gyms and fear of COVID due to the recent rise in cases is preventing some people from wanting to come back. But, Shrauner said his group is very dedicated.

“I tell people all the time it’s like a barber shop. people come in here and talk about their day and just cut up,” Shrauner said.

