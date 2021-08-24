Death toll rises at Midland Memorial Hospital

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -COVID-19 related deaths are rising as the delta variant surge continues; Medical Center Hospital reported seven deaths from COVID-19.

Since Friday, Midland Memorial Hospital said this past weekend, five patients died of coronavirus-related complications, and health officials said its hospitalizations are still surging.

“Our ER is seeing 200 visits a day, and they’re running basically a 20-bed unit,” said Senior Vice President for Midland Health Stephen Bowerman.

COVID-19 is spreading *fast* among the unvaccinated population in Midland County.

“Of the 112 patients that we have in the hospital 87% of those are unvaccinated,” said Bowerman.

112, is just four COVID patients shy of the 116 patients MMH saw at its peak back in 2020.

During a news conference this morning, MMH said just this past weekend, five of its patients died of coronavirus-related complications.

“Age range was 25 to 91… so that’s very unfortunate,” said Bowerman.

Raising the hospital’s death toll to 18 COVID-related deaths for the month of August.

Senior Vice President and chief operating officer for Midland Health Stephen Bowerman said the hospital is stretched thin, treating COVID patients and dealing with a surge within the staff caring for them.

“We have 26 staff that are out quarantining that are COVID positive today and 60 that are exposed and quarantining at home awaiting test results or making sure they don’t have any symptoms,” said Bowerman. “That’s 86 total employees that are not able to be at work today, and we need them.

As of this morning, the hospital reported 21 people are still awaiting a bed in the emergency department; three of those are COVID positive.

This week the hospital is expecting additional travel nurses to arrive to open six more ICU beds by the end of this week.

