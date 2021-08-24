Bustin’ Clay for United Way of Midland fundraiser

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Guns, clay and around 400 West Texans all played a part in the United Way of Midland raising $170,000 at their annual fundraiser.

Participants competed in a clay shoot tournament, followed by lunch, a raffle and of course, an award ceremony, with all proceeds going to the United Way of Midland.

“You can’t find anything better. You got a great group of guys, it’s for a good cause, United Ways I support 100%, we have a lot of fun out here,” said Donray Neilson, a Bustin’ Clay participant.

Last year’s clay shoot was cancelled because of the pandemic, but this year they had one of the largest turnouts they had ever seen.

An official for the United Way of Midland said they raised $20,000 over their original goal of $150,000.

“This is our big fundraiser that kicks it off, kind of kick starts our goal for our annual campaign and gets everything rolling,” said Megan Davis, the director of marketing and special events for United Way of Midland.

Many of the participants have been attending for years and loved seeing familiar faces while supporting a great cause.

“Just being able to get back and see a lot of these XTO familiar faces it’s like a family out here, so getting to see your family really has been the best part,” said Ben Jirasck, a Bustin’ Clay participant.

