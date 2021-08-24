Big Brothers Big Sisters uses pickle signs as a volunteer campaign

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

More than 200 pickle jar signs have been going up all around Midland and Odessa in the past week, puzzling some residents.

“Why are we seeing all these pickles around?” Kay Crites asked.

That’s the question Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin wanted to get the community asking.

“But were not just talking about pickles here,” she said. “These signs are here to let people know that volunteering is a really big dill, like this one.”

Some people liked the pickle signs a little too much.

“They were stealing the pickle signs,” Cites said.

But sign stealing wasn’t the only pickle Big Brothers Big Sisters have seen.

Normally, around 200 children are matched with a volunteer, but right now they only have 2 volunteers and about 70 children who are ready to be matched.

So, this week Big Brothers Big Sisters revealed the reason behind the pickle signs. Each was modified with a sticker that says, “mentors are a big dill.”

Now that people are talking about the pickle signs, they’re hoping this will also start a conversation around volunteering.

“If we had 100 volunteers we could go ahead and really make an impact in our communities and I know between the 2 cities there have to be 50 people in each city who can spare an hour a week to spend with a child,” Crites said.

Stan Jacobs has been a big brother for more than seven years.

“You just don’t realize what an impact you’re making until you wait a month or two,” Crites said. “Even a year and you see they’re doing lots better.”

He said volunteering can make a big impact on the little brothers and sisters but also can help Big Brothers and Sisters.

“I can’t imagine doing anything else and I can’t imagine not doing it,” Stan Jacobs said.

Hopefully, the pickle jars get that message across.

