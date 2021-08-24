Advertisement

Airbnb vows free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb is offering free housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally and sought more assistance from hosts who rent property through the home-sharing company.

In a tweet early Tuesday, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky wrote, “The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up.”

The UN Refugee Agency says that an estimated 270,000 Afghans had been newly displaced inside the country since January – primarily due to insecurity and violence – bringing the total uprooted population to over 3.5 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a passenger in the vehicle died and the driver fled the scene.
One person dead, another in custody after vehicle split in half by light pole
Police have made an arrest.
15-year-old boy killed in Midland shooting
Hand Café requiring vaccine for staff
Hand Café requiring vaccine for employee’s safety
South Ector County Trade Days
South Ector County Trade Days returns
Hospital Midland Memorial.
Death toll rises at Midland Memorial Hospital

Latest News

Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
US troops surge evacuations out of Afghanistan
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
G-7 grapples with Afghanistan, an afterthought not long ago
FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, CIA Director William Burns testifies during a Senate...
US official says CIA director met Taliban leader in Kabul
Discarded headstones from a Black cemetery in Washington, D.C., are getting a new home.
Black cemetery’s historic headstones are getting new home decades after being dumped in Potomac