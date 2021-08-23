UTPB football gets ready for regular season
The UTPB Falcons held their first scrimmage on Saturday morning. They are coming off an undefeated spring season and have hopes of a national championship.
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:12 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Watch the video above to hear more from the Falcons about the upcoming season.
