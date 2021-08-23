Advertisement

South Ector County Trade Days returns

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Three women from West Texas have pushed themselves to create a trade days event that benefits local vendors to get connected with the community.

South Ector County Trade Days was first kicked off back in April of this year and has returned once again this weekend.

It’s an event where you can find an immense amount of various treats and handmade art.

What makes it unique from any other trade day around West Texas is that it doesn’t require fees for vendors to sell its products.

Penny Barrett, one of the organizers of the event, says that the location gives vendors from around the area to take part.

“I think that this is the perfect location for us to do a ‘trade days’ because we’re exactly 13 miles away from Odessa and 13 miles away from Crane. I grew up out in this area and it’s wonderful to see everybody just help each other. These are all local vendors and if they’re not from Odessa itself they’re coming in from their local towns and this is just perfect”, says Barrett.

Barrett says that they will be holding the South Ector County Trade Days every third weekend of every month.

