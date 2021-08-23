MISD announces 2021 Hall of Legends inductees

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD announced the Hall of Legends Class of 2021 on Monday morning. This year’s class is one of the strongest ever, featuring five prominent athletes who excelled during their time at Midland ISD and beyond.

The inductees this year are Cedric Benson, Tevis Herd, Natalie Hinds, Bryce Hoppel, and Eric Winston.

Cedric Benson helped lead the LHS Rebels to state football championships in 1998, 1999, and 2000. Benson went on to earn All-America honors at the University of Texas, where he won the prestigious Doak Walker Award as the best running back in college football. After being drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2005, Benson played for three NFL teams over an eight-year career, scoring 33 touchdowns. Benson passed away in 2019.

Midland High grad Tevis Herd ran the fastest mile at the 1960 state track meet. It was the last time a Bulldog won the state championship in the mile. Herd was also a part of the mile relay team that qualified for state. Herd is a long-time attorney in Midland.

Swimmer Natalie Hinds represented MHS and earned top female swimmer honors at the 2011 UIL 5A state meet. She was an All-American at the University of Florida, and recently competed in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, earning a bronze medal as a part of the 400 meter freestyle team.

Bryce Hoppel also competed in the recent Olympics, qualifying for the semi-finals in the men’s 800 meters. Hoppel was a state champion at MHS in the 800 in 2016, and also medaled in the 800 in 2015, as well as in the 1600 meters in 2016. He ran for the University of Kansas earning All-America honors before qualifying for the Olympics.

Eric Winston played with Benson on the 1999 and 2000 state championship football teams at Lee, and was named a High School All-American in 2001. After a decorated career at the University of Miami, he played offensive tackle in the NFL for 12 years appearing in games for four different teams. Winston served as president of the NFL Players Association from 2014 to 2020.

“This is an outstanding class,” said Blake Feldt, Executive Director of Athletics. “These athletes’ accomplishments are something to be proud of, not only for the school district, but for the entire city of Midland.”

The inductees will be recognized at the start of the MHS/LHS football game on October 22.

