Hand Café requiring vaccine for employee’s safety

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Covid cases are rising in West Texas and that means the possible return of mask policies.

Take the Hand Café, for example. Owner Kate Wolbert has put her foot down: if you want to work here, you have to be vaccinated.

“Just in our little community here all of my staff is vaccinated and we offered an incentive that if everyone onboard got vaccinated then they would get a cash incentive and the same way in my husband’s main business, so that is great and it gives my staff a really great feeling. They don’t have to wonder if their coworker is or isn’t vaccinated”, says Wolbert.

The café did lose an employee due to the requirement but the owner was providing education to all of her workers.

“So we did lose an employee unfortunately and this person knows that they’re welcome back anytime and in keeping with the complications of everything going on right now. It’s not my thinking that I should force my beliefs on anyone. It is a private business so I’m able to require it of my staff, but I’m not going to force my beliefs. I’m going to encourage education”, says Wolbert.

Education and knowledge have a tendency to be divisive, especially today.

“It’s something that is polarizing if we let it be but we don’t have to let it be. We can look at vaccination and look at the protocols that businesses are taking and people are taking, individuals, as a way to extend our love for our community and take the efforts that we need to do to take care of each other in a pandemic” says Wolbert.

Wolbert says that starting Monday, August 23rd, she will require all guests that come into her store to wear a mask if they wish to order.

