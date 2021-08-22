Advertisement

One person dead, another in custody after vehicle split in half by light pole

Police say a passenger in the vehicle died and the driver fled the scene.
Police say a passenger in the vehicle died and the driver fled the scene.(Jake Parshall)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police say one person was killed when a Ford Mustang was sliced in half by a light pole early Sunday morning.

Police say the accident involved a 2017 Ford Mustang at the intersection of S. Garfield St. and W. Wall St.

An investigation revealed Mustang was speeding southbound on Andrews Hwy when it passed through the intersection and struck the traffic light pole. The force of the accident cut the vehicle in half.

A 29-year-old male passenger was found dead at the scene. The driver, 31, whose name has not been released, fled the accident but was later taken into custody. Charges are pending against the driver.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The treatment has been show to reduce hospitalizations from COVID-19 by up to 70%.
New Regeneron Infusion Center could reduce COVID hospitalizations
UofL Health is administering the Pfizer vaccine at the Kentucky State Fair.
ORMC preparing to dispose thousands of Pfizer vaccine set to expire
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.
Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage

Latest News

Police have made an arrest.
15-year-old boy killed in Midland shooting
Ector County Library Advisory Commitee provides new update on costs of the library
MC Farmers Market returns
Midland College’s Florida Avenue Market returns
Coahoma Bulldogs football
PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Coahoma Bulldogs