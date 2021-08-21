New Regeneron Infusion Center could reduce COVID hospitalizations

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - You’d be forgiven if you think the name ‘Regeneron’ sounds more like a Transformer than a way to fight the coronavirus, but if you contract COVID-19, a new Regeneron Infusion Center in Odessa could keep you out of the hospital.

“The Regeneron infusion therapy is made out of two drugs whose names are almost unpronounceable,” said Dr. Ogechika Alozie of the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force.

The treatment has shown to be very effective.

“This infusion has actually been shown to reduce symptoms and hospitalizations by up to 70%, especially when given within the first 10 days,” Alozie said.

The hope is the treatment can alleviate the strain on hospitals.

The therapy has received FDA emergency authorization. Starting Monday, it will be available to anyone in the Permian Basin who qualifies.

“So, having conversations with the City of Odessa, Ector County, Odessa Regional, and Midland Memorial, we decided this would be a good opportunity for the Permian Basin,” said Amanda Everett, the Medical Center Health System Emergency Response Coordinator.

The center is located on the Medical Center Hospital campus, but you can’t just walk in.

“You have to have documentation that you have a positive COVID test, and then a doctor’s note that confirms you’ve met the criteria, and then a script from your physician wants you to have Regeneron,” Everett said.

Once you actually get in the door, the therapy is simple. It only takes a couple of hours and includes sitting in a cushy recliner.

“We have ten recliners, IV pumps, monitors,” Everett said. “We’re set up for ten. So, every two hours we’ll get ten more.”

The center will have a hard open Monday morning at 7 a.m. It already has a hearty endorsement from the medical community.

“I actually don’t think we’re using this enough in the United States,” Alozie said.

but don’t take my word for it…

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.