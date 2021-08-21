Midland College’s Florida Avenue Market returns

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland College hosted their ‘Florida Avenue Market’ for the first time this year after a year off due to the pandemic.

Shoppers experienced an endless saga of delicious food, a passion for fashion, and handmade art all brought to them by local vendors.

The organizer, Leticia Martinez, the project assistant from Midland College’s Cogdell Learning Center, believes the event is a great opportunity for small businesses.

“I think it’s just something great for south midland. We’ve got all types of vendors here um many of which that work out of their homes or do things on the side, so it’s supplemental income for them, but then it’s just nice to see a food truck here and there and you know, food is always good”, says Martinez.

One big benefit is how the market gives any vendor the chance to connect with potential clients.

“Well, one of the things that we provide is services for business start-ups. Businesses that are struggling or have some challenges so I’m glad to say that you know we’re trying to do our part to help them get out there and for the public to notice them”, says Martinez.

Carmen Garza, a young entrepreneur from Sam Houston Elementary School in Midland, has been saving up money for college and a trip to Disney World by selling hand-made jewelry from her shop ‘Carmen’s Creations’.

She feels that her parents are proud of her success.

“I think they feel kind of happy and proud”, says Garza.

If you missed out on today’s event you can still swing by next month on September 18th from 8 am till noon.

Contact Midland College for vendor information.

