PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Alpine Bucks
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - The Alpine Fightin’ Bucks always seem to be in the hunt for a district championship, and this season should be no exception. Quarterback Jayden Canaba is Alpine’s only returning starter on offense, new teammates are ready to help him make a playoff push.
Watch the video above to see Alpine in action, and hear from Coach John Fellows and the Bucks.
