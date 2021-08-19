Advertisement

West Texas Weather Forecast 8/19

By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Happy Friday Eve! Temperatures today will top off in the lower 90s across the region, with the exception of Alpine in the mid-80s. Winds will be out from the south, gusting up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies will turn into partly cloudy skies in the early evening.  Midday showers and thunderstorms are expected across the region once again due to an upper-level disturbance and high relative humidity levels. No severe activity is expected, however, we could see brief downpours and gusty winds.

Friday and Saturday the chance of rain continues, but Sunday is looking to stay on the sunny side. Stay tuned!

